Although a huge part of managing an eCommerce website involves great products and immaculate branding, it’s also about your customer’s overall experience.

Using a host of Shopify plugins, eCommerce stores can be made with the shopper in mind, which in turn can result in higher conversion rates and enhanced brand visibility. These plugins are useful tools and can be used to improve site navigation, encourage order value, and personalise product options.

Free Shipping Bar

Hailed as a must-have plugin, the Free Shipping Bar is a great way to encourage shoppers to increase their spending and the overall value of their order to become eligible for free shipping.

The bar updates as customers add products to their basket, supports multiple languages, and is fully customisable, meaning you can adjust colours to align with site design and branding. This plugin has been proven to reduce cart abandonment while incentivising customers to increase the number of products they order.

Klaviyo

Klaviyo is an all-important, versatile Shopify plugin for any eCommerce store owner looking to implement email and SMS marketing strategies. By integrating with Shopify, Klaviyo can use customer data, such as recent purchases, shopping behaviours and cart activity, to deliver tailored and timely messages directly to the inbox.

Using Klaviyo is a sure way to nurture customer loyalty and engagement, ultimately improving customer retention to increase revenue while creating a highly personalised shopping experience.

Nudgify

Designed to boost conversions, Nudgify uses real-time notifications called “Nudges” that utilise social proof for credibility and FOMO for urgency. Nudgify encourages customers to take action by dynamically displaying relevant information, including low stock levels and popular products.

Nudgify uses live data pulled from your Shopify store to ensure each “Nudge” is as relevant as it is engaging. As with the Free Shipping Bar, you can fully customise Nudgify to match your store’s branding. Notifications can highlight discounts, free shipping and promotions, helping to drive and maximise sales.

Product Reviews

A free and highly useful Shopify plugin, Product Reviews lets you add customer reviews to your store. With Product Reviews installed, you can manage and display star-rated reviews on your product page, leveraging social proof to enhance sales further.

This plugin integrates with Google, meaning your product reviews and ratings will appear in search results, which can improve brand visibility and CTRs.

Store Locator

Store Locator is essential for brands with a physical retail store. It lets you add a map to your digital store, helping customers find all physical retail locations. It’s perfect for businesses looking to encourage footfall or implement omnichannel sales strategies and can holistically strengthen your brand’s online-to-offline presence.

The plugin has a geolocation function, quickly enabling shoppers to search for stores nearest to their location.

Infinite Options

If you want to personalise and customise your Shopify store with text boxes, dropdown menus, and checkboxes for customers to select details like colour/size options or add-ons, then Infinite Options is your go-to.

Infinite Options is cited to be user-friendly, and by seamlessly integrating with Shopify’s inventory and checkout systems, customers are guaranteed a smooth experience.

Product Filter & Search

A Shopify plugin that further enhances store navigability. Product Filter & Search makes it easier for customers to locate what they want to purchase. It allows you to add various filter options, allowing browsers to sort products based on colour, size, pricepoint or other descriptives.

This plugin provides smart collection filters for businesses with large inventories that can dynamically update based on product availability.

Locksmith

Locksmith is a Shopify plugin that can provide store owners complete control over who can access specific products from the store’s catalogue. Accessibility management options can range from exclusive products or early access for loyal customers to protecting entire pages with passkeys.

To Wrap Things up

Shopify plugins play a key role in optimising your store and providing shoppers with a memorable experience. By using these tools and integrating them into your eCommerce store, you can attract more customers, retain previous shoppers and convert curious browsers.

If you’re a little stuck and unsure of what Shopify plugins to leverage, try partnering with an eCommerce marketing agency. Whether you’re an established brand or a small business, constantly innovating with user-friendly plugins will keep your site functioning as it should, ensuring business keeps on booming.