The former government efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg spent £1,152 of public funds to remove paintings from his office in Parliament despite owning a £6 million mansion just yards away.

According to records published by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed the sum for the “relocation of paintings etc from Parliament” after losing his seat in July’s general election.

Mr Rees-Mogg lived in the house, which is iconically closer to Parliament than Downing Street, with his family during his time in office.

Since his constituents voted him out of office in July, he has continued his GB News show and has been filming his family’s new reality TV show, ‘Meet The Rees-Moggs’.

The first trailer of 'Meet the Rees-Moggs,' the new reality show following Jacob Rees-Mogg and his family, has been released by Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/V6SaZEBvi6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 20, 2024

Discover +, where the documentary will air on December 2, said they were granted “exclusive access” to provide a “never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children.”

A spokesperson for Discovery said: “Following Rees-Mogg through the run up to the General Election and the aftermath that follows, the series will give viewers insight into the political figure who divides opinion as well as the husband and father at home.

“Cameras follow life in the eccentric household through the Tories’ disastrous 2024 election and beyond.”

