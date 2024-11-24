In their first few months running the country, it’s fair to say that Labour have encountered some turbulent headwinds. Not everyone has taken to the choices made in their first official budget or their policy agenda – and it could open the door for more Green Party MPs.

Green Party on course for further growth at the next election

Polling from More In Common, conducted earlier this week, asked who voters plan to back at the ballot box in 2029. The vibe shift from this summer is stark, and Labour now find themselves trailing the Conservatives by four points – after losing almost 10 percentage points since July.

Increased vote shares for the SNP and Reform are also noted – alongside some significant gains for the Green Party. The current data would take their total number of MPs up from four to six, as they are projected to win Bristol East AND Huddersfield North.

The party saw its numbers grow across the country this year, increasing their vote share and performing well in local elections too. With Labour struggling to capture the imagination of the public, the ambitions of the Green Party are likely to soar.

Green Party could get SECOND MP in Bristol

These would prove to be two very substantial results for the left-leaning organisation. Firstly, they already hold Bristol Central following a decisive victory at the last election. Their predicted margin of victory for Bristol East is a mere 0.1%, but supporting is rising in the city.

❗️NEW: Poll suggests Labour would lose Bristol East to Green Party – giving Greens two seats in Bristol.



🟩 GRN 32.1% (+1.5)

🟥 LAB 32.0% (-13.0)

🟦 CON 18.8% (+4.8)

🟪 REF 7.0% (+7.0)

🟧 LD 6.6% (+0.7)



Based on @Moreincommon_ poll, 19-21 Nov pic.twitter.com/FYlAEqIP1r — Stats for Lefties 🍉🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) November 22, 2024

Could the Red Wall turn Green? Huddersfield may oblige

This would be the first time the Greens ever had two representatives in the House of Commons from the same city. Meanwhile, the swing in Huddersfield North seems a little more decisive, and their current lead over Labour stands at 0.8% – with the Tories and Reform not far behind.

A win here would give the Green Party their first seat in the north of the country, and crucially, establish their first ever representative from the so-called ‘Red Wall’. With four years between now and the next General Election, it’s may already be a case of ‘all to play for’.