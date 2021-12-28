Labour is leading in the polls regardless of a change in leadership at the Conservative HQ, it has been revealed.

Calls for Boris Johnson’s head have been sounded following a calamitous few weeks for the Tories in which they lost the ‘ultra safe’ North Shropshire seat and were exposed for allegedly holding a series of Christmas parties last year during the height of lockdown.

The resignation of Lord Frost as Brexit minister has also left Johnson reeling and there has been notable disquiet on his backbenches of late.

But according to Opinium polling, a change of leadership would do little to boost the Conservative Party’s standing.

The survey showed that unprompted, the Conservatives trail Labour by seven points in the polls.

With Johnson as leader that increases to twelve points, but even with Rishi Sunak or Lizz Truss at the helm, the party still trials by at least three points.

Some new polling with @PeterKellner1 in the @guardian measuring the impact of different party leaders on voting intention.



Unprompted – Con 32 Lab 39

Johnson as leader – Con 29 Lab 41

Sunak as leader – Con 34 Lab 37

Truss as leader – Con 27 Lab 43

Gove as leader – Con 23 Lab 41 pic.twitter.com/M3xUhlcWxB — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) December 27, 2021

Liz Truss

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Liz Truss has become the favourite to succeed Johnson among Conservative party leaders, a new poll has found.

Just over 23 per cent of Tory party members would like to see the Foreign Secretary become prime minister, compared to 20 per cent who wished to see Chancellor Rishi Sunak take the reins.

The poll of 786 members, conducted by Conservative Home, found trade minister Penny Mordaunt is third-favourite to take over on 8 per cent.

It reflects a significant jump in popularity for Ms Truss among party members. In the same poll in August, she was backed by just 12 per cent of Tory members, with Mr Sunak on 31 per cent.

“Liz for leader”

Ms Truss, who became foreign secretary after a cabinet reshuffle in September, has also taken on the role of chief Brexit negotiator following the resignation of Lord Frost earlier this month.

Tory sources say Ms Truss has also been hosting private meetings with MPs over champagne – dubbed ‘fizz with Liz’ – at the Mayfair private members club 5 Hertford Street. MPs have also set up a “Liz for Leader” WhatsApp group.

