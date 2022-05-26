Labour Party adverts have been appearing on the Conservative Home website following the release of the Sue Gray report.

The adverts mockingly re-skin a government campaign that was rolled out in January 2021 telling Brits to stay at home.

At the time, they asked: “Can you look them in the eyes and tell them you’re helping by staying at home?”, which were supposed to act as a stark reminder to the public of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the extreme pressures facing frontline workers.

In the wake of the Gray report, Labour has re-purposed the ads with its own commentary, stating: “Look into her eyes and tell her you still back Boris Johnson”.

Amusingly, for some users, the adverts appeared on the Conservative Home webpage, although that is most likely down to their cookies rather than Labour buying up the space.

Still….

👀Labour has bought up all the advertising on the Conservative Home website – the Tory members’ online bible – over the next few days and this is what readers will see… pic.twitter.com/SnnPvr7KLT — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 26, 2022

