A scoop from The Times has revealed that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng attended a ‘champagne reception’ with a number of hedge fund managers – just HOURS after delivering his market-busting mini-budget.

Kwasi Kwarteng slammed for attending ‘champagne party’

It’s understood Kwarteng was invited to the Chelsea home of Andrew Law, a financier and Conservative Party donor, on the evening of Friday 23 September. He was warmly welcomed at the bash, and it is said he was encouraged to ‘double down’ on his contentious policies.

The party itself was a lavish affair, as expensive champagne, cocktails, and wine flowed for the guests. Around 30 multi-millionaires, including stockbrokers and merchant bankers, were in attendance. Kwarteng was allegedly in a ‘buoyant mood’ during the swanky soiree.

The Chancellor has been branded as ‘the reverse Robin Hood’, after his mini-budget slashed taxes for the rich and did very little to help the working class. The plans tabled by this new administration have been described as ‘the most economically right-wing in the world’.

Hedge fund managers ‘allowed to influence’ Chancellor

It’s also claimed by more than one source that Kwarteng is seen as a ‘useful idiot’ by hedge fund managers, and those who frequently bet against The Pound to make millions. Based on the utter calamity that unfolded last week, it’s easy to see where that assertion comes from.

However, the whole affair has triggered a furious political reaction. The Liberal Democrats are now calling for an inquiry into the champagne party, branding Kwarteng as ‘out of touch’. The party are extremely concerned about the access granted to hedge fund managers, too.

“While homeowners saw their mortgage bills spiral, the Chancellor sipped champagne with hedge fund managers profiting from the falling pound. How out of touch can you get? We need an official inquiry now.” | Statement from the Liberal Democrats