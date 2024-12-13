The full Kemi Badenoch interview in The Spectator has been leaked on social media – and it is absolutely nuts.

Comments made by the Conservative Party leader have been going viral on social media after she ranted about sandwiches, suggesting that they don’t constitute a ‘real lunch’.

“What is a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I get food brought in, so I eat and I work at the same time. Sometimes I will get a steak, but I’m not a sandwich person. I don’t believe sandwiches are a real food. It’s what you have for breakfast. I won’t touch moist bread.” | Kemi Badenoch

But it turns out that wasn’t the most bonkers thing she told the right-wing magazine, and if anything, it was merely the icing on the cake.

Henry Morris has shared the full contents of the interview on X, with the MP for North West Essex opening up about the reality of life as the Conservative Party leader:

“The biggest difference between being a secretary of state and leader of the opposition is that everybody laughs louder at my jokes”, she laments, before comparing herself to Daenerys Targaryen from the Game of Thrones.

Another eye-opening parallel is to Neil Warnock, the football manager with a reputation for turning a team’s fortunes around and steadying the ship.

If you say so, Kemi. If you say so…

NEW: That Kemi Badenoch Spectator article in full! pic.twitter.com/TDBndatbSh — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) December 13, 2024

Related: Tory peer faces suspension for calling an Asian colleague ‘Lord Poppadom’