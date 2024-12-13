A BBC investigation into the number-one ranked Diary Of A CEO podcast has concluded that the host Steven Bartlett is spreading harmful health misinformation.

BBC World Service carried out an analysis of over 20 health-related episodes, and found that each contained an average of 14 harmful health claims that went against extensive scientific evidence.

The podcast – which started in 2017 and included guests from the arts, sport and political spheres – has focused more on health and wellbeing in the last couple of years.

Bartlett, as the host, presents guests as experts in their field and offers little challenge to their views.

The investigation cited one particular episode as being particularly dangerous. Cancer researcher Dr Thomas Seyfried appeared on the podcast in October and claimed that cancer can be treated by following a keto diet, rather than proven treatments.

Considering the podcast has seven million subscribers and receives over 15 million monthly views, the amount of people exposed to this level of dangerous misinformation is concerning.

The BBC’s investigation was assisted by four health experts – cancer research professor David Grimes, public confidence in healthcare professor Heidi Larson, NHS diabetes adviser Dr Partha Kar and surgeon Dr Liz O’Riordan.

Amongst the other red flags they highlighted were anti-vaccine conspiracies (stating that Covid was an engineered weapon), the claim that autism and other disorders can be “reversed” with a change in diet, and the suggestion that evidence-based medication is “toxic” for patients.

The experts state that Bartlett’s failure to question these disproven claims is dangerous because it creates a distrust of conventional medicine.

Despite the BBC’s findings, podcasts in the UK are not regulated by the media regulator Ofcom – which sets rules on accuracy and impartiality.

As result, Bartlett is not technically breaking any broadcasting rules, and is set to make £20 million this year from advertising relating to the podcast.

