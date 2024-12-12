No thank you, we’re already full to the brim for culture war topics. We simply don’t have time for this nonsense. Kemi Badenoch has left Brits scratching their heads on Thursday, after she told The Spectator that she sees lunch as a meal ‘for wimps’.

Kemi Badenoch and the war on lunch – WTF?

The bizarre declaration has been panned by social media users, many of whom were baffled by her take on a midday munch. The new leader of the Conservative Party has been criticised recently for ‘not being in touch’ with the public. And, it seems to hold true on this evidence.

You won’t catch Kemi eyeing up a meal deal in Tesco’s anytime soon. Nor will you see her even attempt to tackle ‘moist bread’. Next in the firing line were sandwiches, which she described as being ‘not a real food’ and ‘more of a breakfast item’. Look, if anyone’s the wimp…

“What is a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I get food brought in, so I eat and I work at the same time. Sometimes I will get a steak, but I’m not a sandwich person. I don’t believe sandwiches are a real food. It’s what you have for breakfast. I won’t touch moist bread.” | Kemi Badenoch

The next culture war topic just dropped…

It’s the type of diatribe you’d expect to see scrawled on the walls of an abandoned apartment, rather than in an interview with the leader of the opposition. The unprovoked ‘snack attack’ will do little to curry favour with the public – and nor does it resonate with the working citizen.

In one fell swoop, Badenoch both dismisses lunch, and then claims the most convenient thing to do is order a steak to your desk. And to think, these are the same people who want youngsters to ‘stop watching Netflix’ in order to save for a house deposit.

Sir Keir strikes back at sandwich hater Kemi Badenoch

The ‘conflict’ has further escalated this afternoon. Downing Street has already put a retort out, claiming that the sandwich is a ‘great British institution’. Kemi Badenoch has since hit back, claiming that Keir Starmer ‘has no time for farmers who produce food’.

She posted this Tweet around 13:10, by the way. So she must be serious about this whole anti-lunch crusade…