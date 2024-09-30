Lee Anderson’s attempts to throw mud at Sir Keir Starmer ended in misery this weekend after the Reform UK MP’s own register of interests was dug up.

The Labour leader has attracted considerable criticism after it was revealed that he has been forced to accept hospitality tickets to his beloved Arsenal by dint of his job.

Starmer has declared £12,588 in gifts from the Premier League, including tickets for Arsenal matches totalling more than £6,000.

He said he had accepted the tickets because he had been advised that using his normal seat would cost the taxpayer much more in security costs, making it a better value-for-money proposition.

But that hasn’t stopped MPs from opposite sides of the house kicking up a fuss about it on social media.

Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, posted a picture of himself this weekend at Nottingham Forest’s ground where they faced Fulham in the Premier League.

He said: “Not to Free Gear Keir. MPs can sit in the stands with fans.”

But the Reform UK man was quickly reminded that he has received his fair share of hospitality tickets over the years from both clubs in Nottingham.

As the proverb goes, people in glass houses, Lee…

Lee Anderson himself received a number of hospitality tickets from building consultancy firm Make pic.twitter.com/nhPdeckZNh — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 29, 2024

Note to 30p Lee.



MP’s register of interests is open to anyone on the internet.



Best not to throw stones whilst in glass houses. It’s called hypocrisy. https://t.co/A9Z5f6CgZC pic.twitter.com/RoEJqRc8hK — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) September 29, 2024

Heres you and your mates sat in the directors box at Notts. Funny, didnt think you could buy tickets there…. pic.twitter.com/LecByHgwOw — Nay (@NayV99) September 29, 2024

