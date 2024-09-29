We’ve been hearing a lot about ‘hypocrisy’ from Conservative figures this week, in the wake of Labour’s donations row. However, it would appear that Robert Jenrick, one of four candidates for the Tory leadership, has been throwing stones from his own glass house.

Who gave Robert Jenrick £75,000?

The MP for Newark appeared on Sky News this morning, with every intention of sticking the boot into Keir Starmer and his colleagues in government. The Prime Minister has received fierce criticism for accepting a host of gifts from third-parties, after correctly declaring them.

However, host Trevor Phillips ensured that Mr. Jenrick wouldn’t have things entirely his own way, and referred to a donation registered in his name earlier this year. The company, Spott Fitness, gave £75,000 to the senior politician, as per the official Parliamentary records.

Robert Jenrick donors under the Spott-light

A dive into Spott reveals some troubling factors. First of all, the business appears to have ZERO employees, and is reportedly more than $300,000 in debt. They have also never made a profit in their years of operating – calling the legitimacy of the company into question.

But, fair is fair, and Robert Jenrick was given the chance to explain who, exactly, these donors are. In fact, he was prompted several times by Phillips to provide names and explain the individuals behind the money. Alas, the senior Tory repeatedly dodged the question.

Sky News host grills Tory leadership hopeful

Jenrick insists that all the relevant details are on the Companies House site. However, information on that front remains scarce. The firm is registered in the British Virgin Islands, and appears largely faceless. And to think, he was upset about Starmer going to Arsenal games…

“It is a perfectly valid and legal donation and we have registered it in the correct way. Details of the owners are set out on the Companies House website. It is all online. I have met people involved with the company. The names can be seen online.” | Robert Jenrick

It’s a tough watch, but you can see Robert Jenrick’s awkward responses on Sky News here: