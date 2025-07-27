After two years of relentless offensives, the situation in Gaza could not be more harrowing than it is now. Israeli forces have been accused of lying about the extent of food scarcity in the Palestinian territory, despite the influx of images depicting adults and children suffering from starvation.

Suffering in Palestine pushes allies to the brink

Regional health authorities have reported that dozens of Palestinians have starved to death within the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Israel stands accused of blocking aid from reaching Gaza. The distribution of relief packages and food deliveries has also become a life-threatening pursuit.

Scores of people have been killed, allegedly by Israeli soldiers, while trying to access these goods. The IDF and other official sources dispute these claims, and reject any allegations of wrongdoing. However, pressure is now mounting on Israel to bring a stop to the violence.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared his recognition of the Palestinian state at the end of last week. It’s understood Keir Starmer is under pressure from his Labour colleagues to follow suit. It’s also understood that the Trump Administration are seeking a swift end to the conflict.

Kemi Badenoch says Israel ‘is not lying’

One person who seems less keen to challenge Israel is Kemi Badenoch. The Conservative leader, who also called for a ceasefire, was pressed on her ‘unwavering support’ for the nation. When asked if the images of starving Palestinians had affected her views, she staunchly replied with a ‘no’.

Badenoch also asserted that Israel is allowing aid into Palestine, questioning some of the reports coming from elsewhere.

“I disagree that Israel is lying. I do see Israel allowing humanitarian aid through to Palestine. It’s been heart-breaking seeing the pictures of suffering. What we all want to see is the end of this awful war – but that will happen when those hostages are released. We need a ceasefire.”

“No [it doesn’t affect my support for Israel]. War is a difficult situation. What I see is a country trying to defend itself, mostly from Iran and its proxies. What worries me is how long this war has been going on for. That’s making it very difficult for people in Palestine.” | Kemi Badenoch