Kemi Badenoch was fact-checked live on air over her claim that British military jets are “just hanging around” in Iran.

The Tory leader appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the British government’s response to the US and Israel’s military operation in Iran.

Badenoch has been highly critical of Keir Starmer over his response, hitting out at the prime minister for not being bold enough in his support for Trump and the US.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she told presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty that RAF jets “are just hanging around there” in Iran.

Later in the interview, Stayt picked Badenoch up on her choice of words, calling her out.

He told her: “The evidence we have from the British government and British military is that they have been involved in shooting down missiles and drones.

“You just said ‘what are they doing there, they’re just hanging around.’

“You mentioned before about the issue of all of us not having operational knowledge because that’s the way these things work, but you have characterised what is already happening as ‘just hanging around.'”

When Badenoch repeated her favourite line of the moment, that the British armed forces are “just catching arrows”, Stayt once again reminder her that these “arrows” were in fact drones and missiles.