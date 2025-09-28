And yet, we’re still going to be lumbered with it? Public sentiment has turned against Brexit over the last few years – but new polling data shows just how hollow that support has become, and only 11% of those surveyed by Best For Britain claimed that Brexit ‘has been a success’.

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage will keep every penny of his EU pension when he turns 63 in two years

Most Brits see Brexit as a failure, few deem it a success

In total, 62% of all adults outright declared leaving the EU as ‘a failure’, with the remaining 27% unsure about its outcomes so far. Large majorities of Labour, Lib Dem, and Green voters were unequivocal in their condemnation of the referendum result – but there are other outliers to note.

The number of Conservative voters who see Brexit as a failure falls below 50%. Meanwhile, Reform voters polled showed a significant split in their opinions. However, there was a higher percentage of those expressing their disappointment rather than their enthusiasm.

“The question of whether Brexit has been a failure or a success splits Reform supporters three-ways almost perfectly, with one third saying it has been more of a failure (33% each), a further third (33%) saying it has been neither, and a final third (28%) saying it has been more of a success.”

“Almost half of all Conservative Party supporters are most likely to say Brexit has been more of a failure (46%), followed by neither a success nor a failure (26%), with only 22% saying Brexit has been more of a success.” | Best For Britain

Who’s to blame? Boris Johnson takes the cake…

In a quick round of the blame game, Boris Johnson was blamed by 80% of respondents for Brexit being a failure, trailed by David Cameron – the PM who called for the referendum in 2016 – on 74%. However, Nigel Farage didn’t get off the hook that easily.

More than-two thirds of those surveyed (68%) hold him personally responsible for the misgivings of his own flagship policy. Within the Reform cohort, around 35% also believe he shoulders the highest amount of accountability. Who knows, there might be a faultline developing here…