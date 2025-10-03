A Question Time audience member perfectly highlighted the hypocrisy of far-right protestors who say they are marching out of concern for women’s safety.

The last few months have seen a number of far-right and anti-immigration protests across the country.

One of the reasons often given by participants is a unfounded claim that migrants from pose more of a risk to women. For example, the recent Epping asylum hotel protests were sparked after an asylum seeker living there was charged with and later jailed for sexual offences.

Many have pointed out that far-right agitators don’t tend to get up in arms about cases of violence against women when the perpetrators aren’t migrants.

This is the exact point a woman made on this week’s edition of Question Time in Belfast.

During a debate discussing why concerns about immigration are branded far-right, the woman told the panel: “Over the summer we had riots and vigilante groups here and a lot of politicians came out and said these people have legitimate concerns.

“We’ve had 28 women murdered in the last five years. It seems there is less appetite to come out and riot when the perpetrator looks like someone you might work with or play football with.”

Responding, Sinn Fein’s John Finucane said he “completely endorses that point.”

The narrative that migrants pose more of a risk to women than any other group has been condemned by Women’s Aid.

In a statement following the far-right marches in London last month, the women’s safety group said: “Our over 50-year legacy at Women’s Aid has taught us male violence is not exclusive to any one culture or group, with one in four women (27%) having experienced domestic abuse since the age of 16.

“The national emergency of violence against women and girls, and the misogynistic and sexist attitudes it is rooted in, exists across all nations, races, ethnic and religious groups, and classes.

“Moreso, the horrors we have witnessed over the recent weeks mirror the very same violent and abusive behaviours we’re working to prevent. This behaviour does nothing to ensure the safety of women and girls, and counters the efforts of our sector to provide meaningful support to those who need it.”