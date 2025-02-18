Kemi Badenoch has suggested that a collapse of the Tory Party would lead to the loss of “our country and all of Western civilisation.”

The Conservative leader, who is reportedly coming under growing pressure from her party after a less than impressive first 100 days in her role as leader, was giving a speech in central London when she made the laughable claim.

She told the audience at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC): “If we get this right, we stand at the dawn of the new Conservative century with so much opportunity and possibility.

“If we throw this opportunity away because of anger or self-doubt or weakness, our country and all of Western civilisation will be lost, and that is why we, the next generation of Conservatives, must lead the world back from the precipice. It is time to speak the truth.”

During a lengthy rant, during which she wheeled out usual lines of attack against the European Convention of Human Rights and ‘left wing progressiveness’, Badenoch claimed the Conservatives are “starting the largest renewal of policy and ideas in a generation.”

The MP for North West Essex said young people now “see a Parliament obsessed with trivia, presiding over stagnation despite making more and more laws.” This was in response to recent data which showed that young Brits are increasingly losing faith in Britain.

Badenoch said: “I believe that loopholes in liberalism have been found and easily exploited. We have been hacked. The rule of law is what builds so much of the West.”

Her comments have been roundly mocked by opposition parties though, the Mirror reports.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Tories have no ideas and no remorse for the damage they inflicted on public services and the pockets of working people. They haven’t listened and they haven’t learned.

“While Kemi Badenoch indulges in talking shop politics, this Labour Government is fixing the Tories’ mess. Our Plan for Change has already delivered two million more appointments in the NHS and is kickstarting growth across Britain to make people better off.”

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems have accused Badenoch of “competing with Nigel Farage to fawn over Donald Trump.”

Leader Ed Davey added: “Instead of standing up for Ukraine and Europe’s security, Kemi Badenoch has decided that she would rather parrot Trump’s dangerous rhetoric.”

And for others, the schadenfreude is simply too enjoyable after 14 years of Tory governments.

Badenoch thinks a failure to renew the Tory Party will mean "our country and all of Western civilisation" will collapse.

That’s how deluded she is.

Kemi Badenoch says that Western civilisation will fall without the Conservative party



