Keir Starmer roasted Reform during Prime Minister’s Questions following Tory defections to the party and reports of an election deal with the Conservatives.

This week, Jonathan Gullis was one of three ex-Tory MPs who joined Reform. And on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Nigel Farage had told donors he expects Reform to do a deal with the Conservative Party before the next election.

During PMQs on Wednesday, Conservative MP George Freeman, told Parliament he had been the subject of a deepfake AI video that showed him announcing his defection to the Reform UK party.

He assured the house this was not the case, before asking the PM what steps he’s taking to tackle the rise of AI dangers and protect democratic integrity.

After mentioning the three Tory defections to Reform this week, Starmer said: “They talk about leaks, that’s where their leaks are going – to Reform!”

He added: “I saw a leak on the front page of the Financial Times this morning, where apparently the leader of Reform says he wants to merge with the party opposite.”

Starmer said this would be an “unholy alliance of austerity and failure.”