Keir Starmer is set to lose his seat to a Jeremy Corbyn-endorsed candidate in a humiliating blow to the prime minister.

After an awful year in power, most surveys already have Labour out the door by the time of the next election, although Sir Keir’s decisions could become too close to home with current polls seeing a defeat in Holborn and St Pancras, the London seat owned by the PM.

A separate survey by Find Out Now found Your Party, which is the outfit’s temporary name, would draw level support with Labour before 2029.

In the 2024 election results, Starmer secured 18,884 votes, accounting for 48.9% of the total, though this represented a significant drop of 17.4 percentage points from the previous election.

However, close Corbyn ally and Independent candidate Andrew Feinstein came in second with 7,312 votes, or 18.9%, marking a notable debut performance. Green Party candidate David Stansell received 4,030 votes, making up 10.4% of the vote share, an increase of 6.4 percentage points.

With the party’s support, it is considered a “real possibility” for the socialist movement.

Talking exclusively to The London Economic, Corbyn said: “We are building something special. For too long, people have been denied a real choice in politics. Now, they do… have a real alternative.

“They are building it themselves. We are an unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace — and we are never, ever going away.”

Last week, a major poll revealed Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.