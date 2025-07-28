Donald Trump has acknowledged for the first time that “real starvation” is occurring in Gaza and urged Israel to allow “every ounce of food” into the region.

His comments directly contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier claimed it was a “bold-faced lie” to suggest Israel was responsible for hunger in Gaza.

Trump is facing growing international pressure to address the humanitarian crisis, which the UN and other aid organisations have largely attributed to Israel’s near-total blockade on humanitarian assistance.

Dozens of Palestinians have reportedly died from starvation in recent weeks, according to reports.

The head of the United Nations agency responsible for assisting Palestinian refugees has warned that aid workers in Gaza are collapsing from hunge.

“This deepening crisis is affecting everyone, including those trying to save lives in the war-torn enclave … When caretakers cannot find enough to eat, the entire humanitarian system is collapsing,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency (Unrwa), last week.

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “It is hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times. But I must reiterate my call for all sides to engage in good faith, and at pace, to bring about an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to unconditionally release all hostages. We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure this.

We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.”

He added: “The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”