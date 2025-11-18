Keir Starmer has insisted that he will be leading Labour into the next general election.

It comes after speculation over leadership challenges from within the party.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Starmer said that he remained “utterly focused” on the cost of living rather than Labour infighting.

Asked if he would lead Labour into the next election, he said: “Yes, I will.”

“Let me be really clear – every minute that’s not spent talking about and dealing with the cost of living is a minute wasted,” he told the outlet.

“That’s my response to last week. I remain utterly focused on what matters to me most, which is bearing down on the cost of living and making people feel better off. I’m very conscious of the fact that people want to get on in life, they want to progress, they want more money in their pocket to do the things that matter to them.”

He continued: “Give their kids a treat, go out for a meal, have a holiday, get on and progress, and feel safe and secure.

“These are human things that matter hugely to me in terms of how people feel about themselves, their family and their community.

“Everything we’re doing is to make them better off, and every minute we waste on other issues is a minute we’re not bearing down on that.”

Last week, there were a flurry of rumours that other Labour figures were prepared to launch leadership bids, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Streeting denied being involved in this, and told journalists at an NHS conference that he was prepared to fight alongside Starmer if there were any plots to oust him.

Starmer faces a significant next few weeks, with the Autumn Budget due to be announced on November 26.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared to have U-turned on plans to increase income tax, but sources say that “tough choices” remain for the government.

Starmer addressed some measures that are expected in the budget, including a freeze on prescription charges and more free breakfast clubs.

“For so many people, the cost of living is the number one issue, whether they feel better off, whether they can make ends meet, ” Starmer told The Mirror.

“That really matters to me, it matters to this Government. When I was growing up, we didn’t have enough money, and sometimes we couldn’t pay the bills. I know what it feels like to be sitting around your kitchen table worrying about that.”