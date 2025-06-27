Keir Starmer has revealed he “deeply regrets” using the term “island of strangers” during a speech on immigration earlier this year.

Last month, the prime minister was accused of quoting Enoch Powell in his speech outlining government plans to significantly reduce immigration into the UK.,

Starmer had said during the speech that without t tighter rules on immigration, Britain ‘risks becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.’

Many saw similarities between Sir Keir’s words and those made by Powell in 1968 in his infamous ‘rivers of blood’ speech, and hit out at the PM for the speech.

Now, in a wide-ranging interview with the Observer, Starmer has insisted he had no idea about the similarity with Powell’s speech, and said it was an honest mistake.

He told the publication: “I wouldn’t have used those words if I had known they were, or even would be interpreted as an echo of Powell.

“I had no idea – and my speechwriters didn’t know either.”

He continued: “But that particular phrase – no – it wasn’t right. I’ll give you the honest truth: I deeply regret using it.”

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer says he “deeply regrets” warning that Britain risks becoming an island of strangers



[@TomBaldwin66] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 27, 2025

Keir Starmer coming across as a fallible, human, family man here – someone who has reflected on a mistake made and isn’t afraid to admit it. Commendable. pic.twitter.com/vVcaKfmMx9 — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) June 27, 2025

Related: Tory MP rips into Kemi Badenoch in House of Commons