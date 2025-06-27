Sarah Vine has said she “probably wouldn’t have divorced” Michael Gove if Brexit hadn’t happened.

The columnist appeared on Channel 4 podcast Fourcast to talk to discuss her new book, ‘How Not to Be a Political Wife.’

Speaking to host Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Vine – who split from husband Gove in 2022 after more than 20 years of marriage – opened up about the personal trauma she suffered as a result of Brexit.

She said: “If that Brexit moment hadn’t happened, if Dave [Cameron] hadn’t done the referendum I think we probably wouldn’t have ended up getting divorced.”

Vine said this was because “pressures” wouldn’t have been present .

When asked if she ‘resents’ politics as a result of the impact it has had on her personal life, Vine said she did not but admitted parts of her life had been “derailed” by politics.

But she said she wouldn’t discourage people from going into politics, because “we need better people in politics.”

“We need good people in politics,” she added.

Columnist Sarah Vine talks to @krishgm on the latest episode of The Fourcast about how politics and the Brexit vote 'derailed her life' and her marriage to Michael Gove. pic.twitter.com/MN8MNu15lx — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 26, 2025

This isn’t the first time Vine has spoken about the impact Brexit had on her marriage. Back in 2023, Vine said the UK’s split with the European Union cost her her “dearest friendships and my marriage.”

