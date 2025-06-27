The first cabinet meeting on Reform-led Worcestershire council lasted just 20 minutes.

At the local elections earlier this year, Worcestershire County Council was one of several councils Reform UK gained control of.

But since then, it’s safe to say the cracks have started to show on some of these councils, with a number of resignations – which in one instance has left a teenager in control – and instances of councillors admitting they have “no idea” about important local issues.

It seems governing is a bit of a struggle for Reform in Worcestershire as well, if council’s first cabinet meeting under Reform control is anything to go by.

The Redditch Advertiser reports that the meeting lasted just 20 minutes as leader Jo Monk refused to answer the majority of councillors’ question.

According to the publication, the meeting was dominated by a row over attendance.

Despite the fact that a report on the council’s accounts was the only item on the agenda, Rob Wharton, the cabinet member for finance, was absent from the meeting, along with the cabinet member for business.

A number of other cabinet members arrived late as well.

In May, Monk had suggested any councillors too ill to attend meetings should resign. Referencing these comments at Thursday’s meeting, Cllr Dan Boatright-Greene said: “I hope no-one’s ill today because obviously I assume you’ll be calling for them to resign.”

Monk said she could not explain why Wharton was absent from the meeting but “understood the importance” of councillors asking.

One councillor reportedly said at the end of the meeting that it “must be the shortest cabinet meeting in the history of Worcestershire County Council.”

