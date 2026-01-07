Keir Starmer had a zinger for Reform MPs in the first prime minister’s questions of the year.

Standing up for the first PMQs of 2026, Sir Keir said he hoped all members of the house had a happy Christmas.

But he then joked how maybe this wasn’t the case for Reform MPs yet.

He said: “Christmas probably feels quite a long time ago now, but not for Reform of course, because today is the day they celebrate Christmas in Russia!”

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer says he hopes all MPs had a Happy Christmas



"But not for Reform of course, because today is the day they celebrate Christmas in Russia" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/vYXLR8Hpvz — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 7, 2026

The quip was of course a reference to a reference to the Nathan Gill controversy that has engulfed Reform in recent weeks.

Gill, who was the party’s former leader in Wales, was found guilty of accepting bribes to make pro-Russian statements during his time as a member of the European Parliament.

He was sentenced to ten and a half years behind bars for his crimes.

One Reform MP who wasn’t in the house to hear the zinger though was the party’s leader Nigel Farage.

He announced this week that he would be shirking the House of Commons to avoid being “abused” by Starmer.

Instead, the Clacton MP appeared on Times Radio at the same time, to take part in their ‘PMQs Unpacked’ show.