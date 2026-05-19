In news that will be of very little surprise to anyone, Isabel Oakeshott has defended Nigel Farage for not declaring a £5m gift from a crypto billionaire.

There are plenty of questions Farage still needs to answer about the £5m he received from Thailand-based Christopher Harborne.

With the Reform UK leader facing an investigation from the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over whether he should have declared the eye-watering sum, it has recently been revealed that Farage purchased a £1.4m property shortly after getting the money.

But for the right-wing press, it seems Farage has no questions to answer. From a lack of headlines in the likes of the Sun and Daily Mail to silence on the matter on Reform’s house TV channel GB News, they reckon there’s no issue with the story.

The latest right-wing voice to question why anyone is bothered about one of Britain’s most significant politicians secretly getting £5m from a crypto billionaire is Isabel Oakeshott.

Speaking on Tuesday, Talk TV’s resident Dubai expert said she doesn’t see “why it’s anyone’s business how Nigel paid for a house.”

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“Why should people know how he paid, what pot of money he used,” she continued.

🚨'I honestly don't see why it's ANYONE'S business'



Isabel Oakeshott defends Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over a £5 million donation he received in early 2024 saying it was a no strings attached gift.



'Look me in the eye and tell me you would reject that'@IsabelOakeshott |… pic.twitter.com/5mZCArG5BY — Talk (@TalkTV) May 19, 2026

This came as a report in the Financial Times casted doubt on Farage’s claims he had paid for the Surrey property using his fee from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But it wasn’t long before people remembered that Oakeshott had had a very different opinion on matters when it came to Angela Rayner’s property matters.

Last year, when the Labour MP had been facing scrutiny over failing to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on a second home, Oakeshott was more than happy to question how she had paid for the property.

She said: “Let me just be very plain about this – I smell a massive rat with the purchase of this property and I don’t think it stops at the stamp duty wriggle.

“How on earth has she raised the money to buy a £800,000 apartment?”

Isabel Oakeshott on Nigel Farage buying a £1.4m house: “I honestly don’t see why it’s anyone’s business. Why should people know how he paid?”



Isabel Oakeshott on Angela Rayner buying a 2nd home: “I smell a massive rat. How on earth has she raised the money to buy a £800k flat?” pic.twitter.com/Yqwe9jkJLI — David (@Zero_4) May 19, 2026

Of course, by now we should be used to the differing treatment parts of the press afford to politicians depending on what party they belong to.

You only need to look at the way the tabloids covered Keir Starmer being gifted some spectacles in 2024 and contrast it to their coverage – or lack of it – when it comes to Farage’s £5m gift.

Oakeshott is also building up quite the catalogue of hypocritical double standards. It was only in March that she was having a go at free speech in the UK whilst living in the United Arab Emirates.