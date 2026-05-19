For once, we find ourselves nodding along in agreement with JD Vance after he told people to “vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC.”

In a bizarre moment, the US Vice President seemed to urge supporters at a rally in Kansas City to not vote for Donald Trump and his administration.

Vance told the crowd: “I’m not gonna ask you to agree with us on every issue, because that would be impossible.

“What I will ask you is if you wanna make America great, if you wanna protect your jobs, and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you wanna make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC.”

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The thing is that the Republicans currently control all three branches of government in Washington DC – Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court.

JD Vance: "If you want to rebuilt the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC" pic.twitter.com/w4gpJetSM2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

It says a lot about MAGA supporters that they clapped and applauded even after Vance’s blunder, with the Republican then trying to correct himself by saying “vote for,” the Daily Beast reports.

He added: “Vote against the congressional leadership that will stand up and say ‘we care more about illegal aliens than we do American citizens,’ and vote for the leaders in Congress who have promised they are going to fight for you.”

The damage was already done though and Vance has been widely mocked for his comments.

Republicans control all three branches of government. https://t.co/SL4yo7mbsf — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 18, 2026

Wait, remind me who’s in leadership right now? https://t.co/oC2pO3jtX0 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 18, 2026

You'll never guess what party controls the House, Senate, White House and Supreme Court https://t.co/OmUt9ENZoa — Noah Gilbert (@Noahgilberto19) May 18, 2026

Thanks JD….heard loud and clear 🫡 https://t.co/1GUMhApgUN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 18, 2026

Even the official X account of the Democrats got in on the act…