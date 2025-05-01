Kamala Harris has slammed Donald Trump and his administration in her first major speech since she lost the election to him.

Speaking at an event run by Emerge, a political organisation that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for public office, Harris condemned Trump’s government on its handling of the economy and immigration policy.

She told those in attendance that Trump was and his allies are “counting on the notion that fear can be contagious.”

Harris continued: “But what they have overlooked is that fear is not the only thing that’s contagious – courage is contagious.

“The courage of Americans who are banding together in the face of the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.”

She said Trump’s politics benefited the rich and described his “narrow, self-serving vision” where they “punish truth tellers, favour loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone else to fend for themselves”.

“Instead of an administration working to advance America’s highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals,” Harris said.

Turning her attention to Trump’s hard-line immigration policy, Harris said: “It is not okay to detain and disappear American citizens or anyone without due process.

She finished her speech by saying: “This country is ours. It doesn’t belong to whoever is in the White House. It belong to you. It belongs to us. It belongs to We the People.”

You can watch the full speech below.

Harris’ speech comes days after Joe Biden delivered his first major speech since leaving office.

The former president hit out at Trump and Elon Musk for the “breathtaking damage” they were doing to the US.

