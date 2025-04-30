This is the bizarre moment Donald Trump had a meltdown over someone shouting in the crowd during a rally.

The president was addressing supporters in Michigan on Tuesday to celebrate his first 100 days in office when he stopped to ask who was making noise in the crowd.

After asking if it was a ‘radical left lunatic’, Trump then said it was ‘just a child.’

The president still couldn’t quite work out who the person was though, calling them ‘ma’am’ and saying he initially thought they were ‘a man.’

As the person was removed from the rally, Trump said they would now have to ‘go home to a mum who’s a big Trump fan.’

‘I said he and it’s a she’ he added

'Is that a radical left lunatic? Oh, it's a child'



Elsewhere in the speech, Trump predictably dismissed polls showing declining support for him, claiming they polls “interview far more Democrats.”

He went on to label his first 100 days in office as “the most successful of any administration in the history of the US”, adding that the start of his second term was a “revolution of common sense.”

"What the world has witnessed in the past 14 weeks is a revolution of common sense".



Trump’s 100 days at the start of his second stint as president has seen him tank the global stock market with his ‘liberation day’ tariffs, spout fake claims about Ukraine starting its war with Russia, and being universally condemned for comments calling for the US to occupy Gaza.

