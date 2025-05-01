Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 1 May) is Nope, the 2022 neo-Western sci-fi thriller from Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us).

With its title standing for ‘Not of Planet Earth’, Nope revolves around two chalk and cheese siblings (played by Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who inherit a California horse ranch from their father (Keith David) after his mysterious death.

Working there, the pair begin to realise something sinister is lurking in the skies above the ranch.

All the while, the owner of a nearby theme park (Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun) tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Blending all the thrills you would associate with a big-budget UFO film with an unsettling horror-tinged atmosphere and an enigmatic story layered with deeper meaning, Nope was a hit at the box office and earned an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its reputation has improved even further in the time since its release. Some have gone as far as to call it one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century and of all time.

Also featuring amongst its cast Brendan Perea and the great Michael Wincott, Nope is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm.

It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Mad Max 2 – ITV4 – 9pm

Also known as The Road Warrior, this incredible action sequel set in a post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland sees cynical drifter Max ‘Mad Max’ Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) agree to help a small, gasoline-rich community escape a horde of bandits.

Deepwater Horizon – Legend – 9pm

Mark Wahlberg stars in this well-reviewed biographical disaster film based on the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Ladykillers – Sky Arts – 9pm

In this much-adored ’50s black comedy, five criminals planning a bank robbery rent rooms from an elderly widow under the pretext that they are classical musicians.

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1 – Comedy Central – 9pm

A ’90s action comedy parody starring Emilio Estevez and Samuel L. Jackson.

West Side Story – BBC Four – 10pm

The 1961 Oscar Best Picture-winning version of the classic musical.

Jack’s Back – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

James Spader has a dual role in this ’80s crime thriller horror about a serial killer in Los Angeles who celebrates Jack the Ripper’s 100th birthday by committing similar murders.

The Wall – Legend – 11.10pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena star in this war thriller as two American soldiers trapped by an Iraqi sniper.

Save Yourselves! – Film4 – 11.35pm

This 2020 indie sci-fi comedy follows a 30-something millennial couple who decide to disconnect from their Internet-obsessed lives by turning off their phones for a week and staying at a remote cabin.

During this time, however, the world is invaded by aliens.

Related: Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies