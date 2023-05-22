★★

The superior elements to this year’s South Korean midnight screening (the country’s genre titles are a regular feature at Cannes), are to be found in Tae Gon Kim’s stylish execution of the material. Because the script is pure silliness with a side order of ridiculous. Project Silence (2023) wants nothing more than to be a crowd pleaser complete with that mainstream South Korean action cinema staple: the troubled father-daughter relationship and cheesy third act reconciliation.

Putting the canine into Cannes this year, Project Silence, written by the director alongside Joo Suk Park and Yong Hwa Kim, is the type of story ripped straight from a graphic novel. The setup is simple: a father and daughter in mourning are on their way to the airport, when they get trapped on a foggy bridge at night. An army truck carrying rabies-infected pit bull terriers, is accidentally unleashed on the public during a massive car crash in the mid-section of the motorway bridge (John Landis’ Blues Brothers eat your heart out). Amid all the explosions and unfolding mayhem, structural damage occurs and it leaves folk in a real tight spot (time is running out before the bridge collapses completely). A disparate band of survivors and extras to be served as chow for the dogs attempt to mount their own rescue mission, when they realise the authorities aren’t coming.

If the script is more Dog Daft Afternoon than Dog Day Afternoon, Tae Gon Kim does know how to keep things fast-paced. Project Silence is a lot of things, but boring isn’t one of them. A film like this, it all really depends on your tolerance and taste for monster movies, convenient plot points and syrupy sentiment delivered in earnest. If you want nothing but a stab at pure entertainment, this might well be your bag. But South Korea has produced far better genre movies than this bit of hokum.

As the cast get eaten one by one, Tae Gon Kim strings together smash-bash-crash set-piece after set-piece, and the alpha dog known as E9 emerges among the pack, less bland killer more akin to Caesar in the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, an avenger from the animal kingdom, brought into existence by the meddling of scientists and it’s time to bite back!

Mounted with vim and tongue firmly in cheek, its attempts to tug at the heart strings and exploring daddy-daughter issues never rise above trite.

Still: Festival de Cannes