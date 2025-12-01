Jonathan Gullis has become the latest shining beacon of British politics to jump ship from the Tories and defect to Reform.

On Monday, Gullis – who lost his seat at last year’s general election and has since complained about not being able to find work – announced he was ditching the Conservatives for a lighter shade of blue.

In a statement, the former minister and Tory chair lashed out at his now-former party, saying that they had ‘lost the trust’ of the nation.

Gullis has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Nadine Dorries, Andrea Jenkyns and Danny Kruger in joining Reform from the Tories.

And just in case you were in any doubt about the strength of Gullis’ convictions and principles, here’s a video of him previously vowing never to defect to Reform.

During an appearance on Politics Live in March 2024, the then-Tory MP was reacting to Lee Anderson’s defection to Reform.

Addressing rumours that he was also eyeing up a defection to Reform, Gullis said there was “not a cat’s chance in hell” of this happening.

He went on to say takes “courage and conviction to sometimes stay within something like a political party.”

I’m very pleased that Jonathan Gullis has joined Reform – we need more conviction politicians with strongly held principles. In other news, here he is explaining why there is absolutely no chance he would ever defect to Reform. pic.twitter.com/ohueJSkAFs — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) December 1, 2025

It’s almost as if all these out-of-work Tories are just opportunists chancing their arm with Reform to try and revive their careers…

Gullis wasn’t the only former Tory MP to join Reform this week. Lia Nici and Chris Green, who had both served as MPs for the Conservatives during the last Parliament, also jumped ship today.

Nici and Green had represented Grimsby and Bolton respectively, but both fell out of favour 18 months ago. According to the latest opinion polls, Reform are still the most popular party among British voters – but their lead at the top has been reduced significantly in recent days.