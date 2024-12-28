Jonathan Gullis has opened up about the difficulties he has faced trying to find a job in the wake of the General Election.
The former deputy Tory chairman lost his seat of Stoke-on-Trent North after just one term in office.
He picked up the seat in 2019 amid a collapse of the so-called Red Wall in the North and the Midlands which ushered several first-time MPs into power.
Gullis’s campaign was fraught with controversies after he was spotted hitting the trail with a convicted heroin dealer prompting allegations of hypocrisy from Labour.
He had previously described drug dealers and those committing anti-social behaviour in his area as “savages”, “scroats” and “scumbags” in a video filmed in his constituency.
In other bizarre moments during his tenure, he claimed he’d been forced put ‘bulletproof clingfilm’ on his home amid safety concerns and told a Post Office inquiry that he hadn’t watched the recent ITV drama because he’d been too busy watching Paw Patrol.
