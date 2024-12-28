Jonathan Gullis has opened up about the difficulties he has faced trying to find a job in the wake of the General Election.

The former deputy Tory chairman lost his seat of Stoke-on-Trent North after just one term in office.

He picked up the seat in 2019 amid a collapse of the so-called Red Wall in the North and the Midlands which ushered several first-time MPs into power.

Gullis’s campaign was fraught with controversies after he was spotted hitting the trail with a convicted heroin dealer prompting allegations of hypocrisy from Labour.

He had previously described drug dealers and those committing anti-social behaviour in his area as “savages”, “scroats” and “scumbags” in a video filmed in his constituency.

In other bizarre moments during his tenure, he claimed he’d been forced put ‘bulletproof clingfilm’ on his home amid safety concerns and told a Post Office inquiry that he hadn’t watched the recent ITV drama because he’d been too busy watching Paw Patrol.

"It's tough, but you just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other."@GullisJonathan discusses the 'difficulty' he has found in securing interviews for permanent roles in the workplace following the Conservatives' election loss.

