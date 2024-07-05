Jeremy Corbyn has pulled off a remarkable win in Islington North.

The former Labour leader faced an almost impossible task to overturn the majority he himself won for Labour in 2019, but manged to take the seat by a comfortable margin, winning 24,120 votes compared to Labour’s 16,873.

The win came following a historic door-knocking campaign in the constituency, with thousands of volunteers deployed in an unprecedented canvassing feat.

Posting on social media ahead of the declaration, Corbyn said:

“Six weeks ago, we had nothing. Look at what we built, together.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have campaigned alongside each and every one of you – for equality, peace and hope.”

Speaking to The London Economic ahead of the July 4th vote, Corbyn opened up about whether he held any resentment for the Labour Party after he was sidelined at the election.

Here’s what he had to say:

