Jon Richardson has mimicked Margot Robbie’s bubble bath scene from The Big Short to explain what Rishi Sunak did before he got into politics.

The prime minister has been in hot water over his former life amid accusations that he profited handsomely from the financial crash.

As a partner in the hedge fund TCI, Sunak was reportedly paid millions in his 20s as part of a firm that was at the heart of 2008 RBS crash, which cost taxpayers £45.5 billion to rescue.

Sunak’s boss at the multi-billion fund, Chris Hohn, admitted to a select committee in January 2009 that the fund had bet against British banks during the crash, leading to accusations that the PM “bet against Britain” as a so-called hedgie.

Comedian Jon Richardson has created this video to explain precisely what all this means:

Comedian Jon Richardson aping Margot Robbie in a bath, explaining Rishi Sunak’s career as hedgie, Big Short-style, is a thing of genius. pic.twitter.com/o3F14yGGpN — Benedict Pringle (@benedictpringle) June 3, 2024

