Nigel Farage had a drink thrown over him while out campaigning in Clacton.
The new Reform UK leader addressed hundreds of supporters at a rally in the Essex seaside town after announcing he would stand for election there.
He said the Tories should “pay a big price” for betraying the promises of Brexit and suggested a “chunk” of the Conservatives could join his party and compared the situation to Canadian politics, where Stephen Harper had been elected as a Reform MP but went on to head a “new Conservative” government.
But in a repeat of the milkshake sagas that dogged Farage in 2019, he didn’t manage to escape the event completely dry.
According to local reports, the ex-UKIPer had a drink thrown over him and he could be seen being ushered to the party bus as he wiped liquid from his hair.
Watch the clip in full: