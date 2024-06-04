Nigel Farage had a drink thrown over him while out campaigning in Clacton.

The new Reform UK leader addressed hundreds of supporters at a rally in the Essex seaside town after announcing he would stand for election there.

He said the Tories should “pay a big price” for betraying the promises of Brexit and suggested a “chunk” of the Conservatives could join his party and compared the situation to Canadian politics, where Stephen Harper had been elected as a Reform MP but went on to head a “new Conservative” government.

ALSO READ: Elevenses: Oh, Canada

But in a repeat of the milkshake sagas that dogged Farage in 2019, he didn’t manage to escape the event completely dry.

According to local reports, the ex-UKIPer had a drink thrown over him and he could be seen being ushered to the party bus as he wiped liquid from his hair.

Watch the clip in full:

Just Nigel Farage getting a beer chucked at him pic.twitter.com/txnioRDyrD — RobGoff (@robertagoffin) June 4, 2024

Someone has thrown a pint over Nigel Farage in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/YTZYpVJVqT — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 4, 2024