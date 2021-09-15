After weeks of speculation, Boris Johnson is reshuffling his Cabinet – with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among senior ministers at risk of the chop.

“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic,” A No 10 source said.

“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter. But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

Follow live as we keep you posted with all the comings and goings.

13.42

CONFIRMED: Gavin Williamson is out as Education Secretary. He tweeted that it had been “a privilege to serve”, and claimed to be “particularly proud of the transformational reforms” he oversaw. Hmmm.

It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more. — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) September 15, 2021

Williamson does not appear to have been offered a new brief. In a follow-up tweet, he said he would “look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government”… from the backbenches?

