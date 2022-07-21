Boris Johnson could be forced to face a by-election if he is found to have lied to Parliament and is handed a suspension for 10 or more sitting days.

The Privileges Committee is examining whether the Prime Minister committed a contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs over the partygate scandal.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed the committee’s findings would fall within the remit of the Recall of MPs Act, following advice from a leading lawyer.

That would mean a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, or 14 calendar days, would trigger a recall petition.

If at least 10% of voters in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat demand a by-election he would lose his place as an MP, but would be eligible to stand again in the contest.

So it’s not looking good for the PM?

Johnson for PM?

Well, not in Daily Mail world with an opinion piece that leads with: “Sorry to rain on Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s parade, but why shouldn’t Boris’s name be on the Tory ballot too.”

Daniel Johnson writes: “A large proportion of the 14 million people who voted Conservative at the last election have watched the midsummer madness in Westminster with growing alarm, dismay and anger.

“No one asked them if they wanted Boris Johnson to be driven from office.”

The love for Johnson isn’t hidden: “Despite his relatively brief tenure, he has been one of the most significant Prime Ministers of modern times. His place in history is secure. Like Lloyd George, Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson made a difference. He will be remembered in 100 years, long after most politicians are forgotten.”

Now the Daily Mail has taken up the baton of agitating for Johnson (the Express took a similar line a few hours ago).



Tories in deep deep trouble. https://t.co/zj0ZHfMcsv — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 21, 2022

