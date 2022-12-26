Boris Johnson could be back in Downing Street by next Christmas if Rishi Sunak continues to struggle in the polls.

A Sevanta study suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party could scoop as many as 482 seats at the next election, with the Tories being left with just 69 seats as things are.

The poll is cause for concern for the Conservatives as it uses the so-called “MRP model”, which has been shown to be more accurate than traditional surveys.

Unlike other polls, it takes account of a wide range of factors to predict how certain groups are likely to vote.

It puts support for Labour on 48 per cent, with the Conservatives languishing on just 28 per cent.

Speaking to the Express, Nadine Dorries believes the party will choose to have him back if they continue to poll so badly.

Johnson resigned in disgrace in July following a series of scandals, but Dorries thinks they will turn to him in the belief he is the leader who can “keep them in their seats”.

“I think the local elections in May are going to be absolutely difficult for us but Rishi won’t walk,” she told the Express.

“It will take a little bit longer than that. I think there is a chance if the polls keep sliding by this time next year we will see Boris Johnson back in Downing Street.

“Many of the people who were anti-Boris realise they are nothing without their seat.

“They have no voice, no one is interested in what they will have to say, not even down at the job centre.”

