The unofficial leader of the opposition is up to his old tricks. Joe Lycett, who so fabulously undermined Liz Truss during her ill-fated appearance on the BBC back in September, has sent the former Prime Minister a little reminder this morning.

Joe Lycett back to haunt Liz Truss this week

Lycett faced the wrath of the right-wing establishment, when he essentially took the p**s out of both the BBC and Truss by pretending he was ‘very reassured’ by the ex-PM’s much maligned political vision. His star turn even forced the broadcaster to change its guest-booking policy.

On Sunday, The Telegraph published parts of Liz Truss’ 4,000-word essay, explaining why her extremely short time in Downing Street failed so spectacularly. And no, it’s not for any of the well-evidenced reasons most of us are already familiar with.

She took a swipe at the ‘left-wing economic establishment’ for bringing her down. The top Tory insisted her ideas were right, and lashed out at ‘naysayers’ who didn’t back the disastrous mandate she and former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng set-out.

Former PM launches ‘comeback’

With Truss now feeling emboldened to return to frontline politics – some 100 days after leaving No.10 in disgrace – it’s perhaps only fitting that Joe Lycett marks this momentous occasion. As soon as he got wind of her essay, the comedian piped-up on Twitter.

missed u babe 😢 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) February 4, 2023

Joe Lycett vs Liz Truss heads for round two!

In fact, it wasn’t just us who enjoyed Joe Lycett pretending to be Liz Truss’ biggest fan last year. Last week, his infamous cameo was nominated for ‘TV Moment of the Year in 2022’, by the Broadcast Awards. The winner will be announced on 8 February.

Should Lycett get the nod, it would be yet another brilliant bit of prime-ministerial trolling from the Brummie joker. If comedy really is all about timing, then it doesn’t get much better than this.