If we had crashed the economy within our first few weeks of office, it’s safe to say we’d spend the rest of our lives keeping the lowest of low profiles. But, if you’re a Conservative politician, it seems that ‘shame’ is simply an alien concept. Just ask Liz Truss…

Liz Truss plots a comeback

The Former Prime Minister, who lasted fewer than 50 days in Downing Street last year, has penned a 4,000 word essay this weekend, as she attempts to launch a political comeback. The senior Tory has blamed everyone but herself for that ill-fated term in charge.

Amongst other things, she has blamed ‘Whitehall’, ‘fellow Tory MPs’, and ‘a left-wing economic establishment’ for her downfall. The Telegraph put her on the front page this morning, giving Liz Truss a platform to air her grievances on.

Whether this comeback will be successful or not remains to be seen. After all, an actual lettuce lasted longer than her tenure. The devastating PR which accompanied her premiership won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Alas, some Tories have already been wooed by her response.

Labour slam former PM for ‘lack of humility’

However, there’s a whole entire country on the outside of the ruling party. And millions of people who saw their mortgage rates saw and pension values plummet will likely need more than a few months to forgive Liz Truss and her policies, let alone forget them.

Labour have since scoffed at her return to the public eye. Appearing on the BBC earlier today, Shadow Social Care Minister Liz Kendall ripped into Liz Truss and her perceived lack of self-awareness. According to Kendall, this all spells trouble for Rishi Sunak going forward:

“It hasn’t even been 20 weeks since the Tories drove our economy over a cliff. Liz Truss has returned with no apology and no humility. People whose mortgages rocketed and whose pensions plummeted will look on with at best shock, and at worst anger.”

“Rishi Sunak can’t control this, because many people within the Conservative Party still agree with her policies. When you look at the PM’s decisions, from onshore wind to house-building, all his decisions lean to the right. He can’t deliver growth and change.” | Liz Kendall