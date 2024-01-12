Jess Phillips is an early contender for mic drop of the year after she responded to questions over the government’s Rwanda deportation scheme with a sublime put-down.

Confronted by Jake Berry on Peston she pointed out that, following a Supreme Court ruling and opposition to the plan in its current form from Tory MPs, the chances of a flight to East Africa ever getting off the ground are slim to none.

Not to mention the fact that the prime minister himself didn’t even like the idea when he was chancellor!

Check out her brilliant quip below:

