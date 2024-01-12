Many workers and corporation employees are waiting for some time to spare, whether it’s in the dreamy towns of Europe or the agitated metropoles in the USA. What’s for sure is that if your budget allows it, you might find it challenging to choose the perfect destination because both areas contain unique features. Hence, it depends on what you want from the vacation.

Do you wish to easily commute between towns and have close access to anything, from shops to parks? Well, Europe is known for having many of the most walkable cities on the planet’. Seville, Zurich and Berlin are the perfect destinations for you, especially if you’re a foodie or like to discover a country’s history.

However, if you wish for a lifetime road trip and not worry about roads or renting a car, it would be best to choose the USA, where the long roads will take you to some of the most beautiful places on Earth. So, what do you want?

Choose the USA if you want to hike in the National Parks

The USA has some of the most impressive National Parks, from Wrangell–St. Elias in Alaska to the well-known Yellowstone in Montana. They’re also incredibly extended, so hiking there would take weeks if you’ve got plenty of time. Remember to check the weather beforehand because many parks are closed during slightly bad conditions. This is also why you need a proper internet connection with an eSIM to avoid uncomfortable situations.

What’s for sure is that you absolutely need to visit some of the following national parks. It’s recommended to have a car because driving around can take some time:

The Glacier National Park has more than 700 lakes and two mountain ranges along Montana, but it’s also packed with great hiking trails. Other activities to do here include taking the car along the Going-To-the-Sun Road or the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park;

The Grand Canyon National Park is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its vast ecosystem filled with mixed conifer forests, woodland, desert scrub and more. The view is best seen from a helicopter tour;

The Yellowstone National Park is a staple of the USA due to some of the best landscapes in the world. The lakes, mountains, valleys and hot springs are like nothing you’ve seen before, as well as the active geysers;

Choose Europe if you love the countryside

European countries have a different vibe when it comes to visiting the countryside. Everything is simply so peaceful, organized and pleasant, with welcoming people and delicious foods. Seeing Maramures in Romania or Italy’s Aosta Valley will make you want to live in the countryside.

So, if you plan on living in the countryside for some time, know that most villages are close to bigger towns and you won’t have to worry about food and necessities. Most of the time, you’ll be provided with traditional accommodation, but an internet connection might be lacking.

Although most places are equipped with reliable and fast Wi-Fi, you might need additional support for rapid internet connection, so you can search for the best eSIM for Europe that works great for many smartphone brands, from iPhone to Android.

Choose the USA for a multitude of activities

Although Europe has numerous cultural and historical events, in the USA, you can find anything, anywhere, at any time, so there’s plenty to do there. Besides the fact that there’s less of a language barrier since everyone speaks English, you can always find a place to stop and wander.

The vibrant American cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta will surely impress you. But connecting these cities by car is also filled with numerous adventures as prominent concerts or events take place somewhere far from the city. Hence, it would be best to check the opportunities available beforehand, but it’s also a great adventure to see and stop because it’s braver and will take you out of your comfort zone.

Remember to check out the restaurants because, in the USA, you’ll indeed find any cuisine possible somewhere. At the same time, the country is known as the residence of many celebrities and people on the internet, so you might be lucky enough to see someone famous. The artistic and cultural experiences are not to be missed.

Choose Europe if you love traveling by train

Europe is great when it comes to means of transport because you can basically go anywhere by train or bus. For instance, you can travel around Europe by train only and see the countryside as well as the beautiful nature. This could not be possible in the USA, where you definitely can’t travel without being able to drive and owning a car.

You’ll be mesmerized by these locations if you take the train:

The Glacier Express in Switzerland is one of the most popular trip destinations, and it lasts seven hours of breathtaking scenery;

The Jacobite Steam Train in Scotland was also seen in Harry Potter, so you might feel nostalgic traveling along the greenery;

The Manarola – Cinque Terre in Italy is the best train to take during spring when the sun shines through the water and highlights the mountains;

The Norway Flam Railway in Norway is a spectacular trip from 867 meters above sea level and takes you past a waterfall;

Finding Your Adventure

Whether you’re a fan of the European Union or like to have adventures in the vast USA, each region has something unique. While Europe provides the most walkable cities, remarkable history and culture, the USA is known for some of the most impressive natural parks and sites that have been around for millions of years. At the same time, the USA is the place of Hollywood, with celebrities strolling around downtown. On the other hand, in Europe, it’s best to visit the countryside and connect with nature.