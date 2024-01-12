Conservative MP Anna Firth has argued new shellfish beds found in the river Thames are a Brexit bonus in this bizarre Commons speech.

She says clams found in Leigh on Sea could find demand worldwide, but as a number of people have pointed out on social media, she could be overlooking one thing.

Thames Water pumped at least 72 billion litres of sewage into the Thames since 2020 thanks to newfound Brexit freedoms.

With that in mind, I’m not sure how many people will be rushing to buy the river’s bountiful harvest.

