Jess Phillips has revealed that Sir Keir Starmer told her to “f*ck off” after she showed a degree of sympathy towards prime minister Rishi Sunak in his company.

The Labour Party increased its lead over the beleaguered Conservatives to 30 points in the latest YouGov poll for the Times newspaper.

The poll put Labour on 48 per cent and Sunak’s party on 18 per cent, the worst reading for the PM since he took up the role 18 months ago.

It came as Natalie Elphicke defected to the Labour Party, crossing the floor ahead of PMQs to the disbelief of her Tory colleagues.

According to Phillips, the rapid downfall has led to her showing a degree of sympathy towards the PM whilst in the company of the man who hopes to replace him.

Needless to say, he didn’t take too kindly to the comments!

