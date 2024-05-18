Kemi Badenoch – who has clearly never stepped foot in Portugal, Greece, Spain or any of the other 24 member states that make up the European Union – has credited “Brexit freedoms” for restrictions on pavement dining being relaxed in Britain.

The business secretary has unveiled plans to ease regulations that make it hard for pubs, restaurants and cafes to get permission to serve customers outside.

Pubs could also be given the automatic right to sell takeaway pints, which is also something that has literally never existed within the EU.

“This Government is seizing the benefits of Brexit by reducing burdens on business, pushing down the cost of living, and driving growth in every corner of the economy,” Badenoch said.

But it didn’t take long for the plans to be ridiculed on social media, with several people pointing out that pavement dining is already a bit of a thing in Europe.

Here’s a pick of the responses:

Continental Europeans will be absolutely kicking themselves tonight that as a result of Brexit freedom, their British neighbours are now the only people allowed to eat outside. pic.twitter.com/NgGb5HyURY — Brendan May (@bmay) May 17, 2024

In yer face Paris!

Brexit!! pic.twitter.com/xDQHeeNqZE — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 17, 2024

This guff is why our country’s in such a mess. Inane, dishonest headlines peddled by cynical rightwing papers and ministers to gaslight people into thinking Brexit is something to be proud of… and not the pile of shite they’ve really created.



Embarrassing, ignorant and pathetic pic.twitter.com/pw2EThwd0t — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) May 18, 2024

I just sent word back home. They're shocked at this development and now think Brexit was a brilliant idea. https://t.co/cxkpoWWqXq pic.twitter.com/QO4U4XK8aT — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 18, 2024

That’s fantastic. I’ve never seen anyone eating outside in France, Spain, Greece or Italy. All hail the great Brexit benefits in the not so great Badenoch mind https://t.co/MDxlv80pLW — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 18, 2024

