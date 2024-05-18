Kemi Badenoch – who has clearly never stepped foot in Portugal, Greece, Spain or any of the other 24 member states that make up the European Union – has credited “Brexit freedoms” for restrictions on pavement dining being relaxed in Britain.
The business secretary has unveiled plans to ease regulations that make it hard for pubs, restaurants and cafes to get permission to serve customers outside.
Pubs could also be given the automatic right to sell takeaway pints, which is also something that has literally never existed within the EU.
“This Government is seizing the benefits of Brexit by reducing burdens on business, pushing down the cost of living, and driving growth in every corner of the economy,” Badenoch said.
But it didn’t take long for the plans to be ridiculed on social media, with several people pointing out that pavement dining is already a bit of a thing in Europe.
Here’s a pick of the responses: