The consequences of fourteen years of Conservative rule was laid bare in a heartbreaking LBC call as one woman said she has been left “broken” by consecutive administrations.

Research published in the Financial Times shows that the UK has become a “poor society with some very rich people in it”, with many Eastern European countries now offering a better standard of life for those in the middle to lower income brackets.

WATCH: Shapps reaction after he’s asked whether making Britain poorer than Slovenia is an ‘election winning slogan’

Last year the top-earning 3 per cent of UK households each took home about £84,000 after tax, putting the highest earners narrowly behind the wealthiest Germans and Norwegians and comfortably among the global elite.

But while the top earners rank in the top bracket, the average household ranks 12th and the poorest 5 per cent rank 15th against similar countries.

As John Burn-Murdoch notes, “far from simply losing touch with their western European peers, last year the lowest-earning bracket of British households had a standard of living that was 20 per cent weaker than their counterparts in Slovenia.”

The research has been born out by one caller to LBC, who said she has gone from a comfortable family to destitution.

Watch the clip in full below:

“We went from a comfortable family to destitution”



The reality after 14 yrs of a Conservative government that’s inflicted cruelty on the vulnerable to deflect from the criminal negligence it inflicts on them.



Bastards.



Enough was enough YEARS ago.

pic.twitter.com/IS8aWAJWZY — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 17, 2024

Related: Jess Phillips says Starmer told her to ‘f*ck off’ for showing sympathy towards Sunak