Nadine Dorries was embroiled in a spat with former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell over her long-lasting affinity with Boris Johnson.

The former culture secretary was on Channel 4 for election night coverage alongside Kwasi Kwarteng and Rest is Politics duo Rory Stewart and Campbell.

But things turned sour when her affinity with Johnson was brought up.

Dorries asked Mr Campbell if she could finish her point, saying “I don’t think I interrupted you”, as she outlined reasons why the Conservative Party were not performing well.

Talking about Mr Johnson, Mr Campbell said: “One of the reasons why your party has lost so badly tonight is because you keep defending a liar and because other people keep defending Liz Truss, who crashed the economy.”

In response, Ms Dorries referenced a series of bruising rows between the Labour government and the BBC over its coverage of the US-UK invasion of Iraq in 2003.

After the discussion, Ms Dorries disappeared from the table as well as former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who were replaced by Ann Widdecombe and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Guru-Murthy said: “Nadine has gone off to talk to some other people and she’ll be back later on in the morning, and Kwasi has also taken a break.”

