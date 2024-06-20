This coming weekend, Jeremy Corbyn’s independent election campaign will seek to break canvassing records by knocking on every door in the constituency in 36 hours.

The former Labour leader will join a number of speakers and campaigners as part of a mass canvassing operation in Islington North.

The challenge comes after a YouGov poll put Corbyn “in touching distance” of a shock win over the Labour candidate.

Last weekend, Corbyn was joined by around 300 volunteers, but he will need at least 1,000 volunteers on the doorstep to achieve this next, unprecedented canvassing feat.

Corbyn made a direct appeal to those who want him to be re-elected as the Independent MP for Islington North.

“Labour has the data. They have the resources. They have the head start. There is only one way we can compete with the Labour machine: people-power.”

“Every door, every day, and every conversation counts. We know that if we reach every voter in Islington North, we can win. This is a monumental challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to make history, and to be part of a campaign that offers something very precious: hope.”

Related: Tory campaign director takes leave of absence amid election betting ‘scandal’