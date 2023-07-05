John McDonnell says the Labour Party is more interested in destroying the left of the party than getting elected into government.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the former shadow chancellor accused Sir Kir Starmer of allowing a “right-wing faction drunk on power” to “search and destroy Labour’s left”.

His comments echo those of Jon Cruddas, who represents Dagenham and Rainham, who said the “illiberal faction” is engaging in a “witch-hunt”.

He made the attack after the Labour leadership was accused of moving to potentially suspend a prominent member over a two-year-old tweet that appeared to endorse the benefits of cross-party cooperation.

The move has threatened to spark a row over factionalism, as left-wing figures within the party accused Sir Keir Starmer and his top team of marginalising dissenting voices.

‘They seem to be more interested in destroying the..left in the party than getting a Labour government’



