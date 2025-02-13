Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the Labour Party for ‘buying into the agenda’ set by Nigel Farage and Reform.

The former Labour leader hit out at the party for using similar anti-immigration language to Reform instead of addressing issues such as two child benefit and the winter fuel allowance.

Speaking to Robert Peston on his ITV show, Corbyn said Labour isn’t sending a message to its supporters that it wants things like better welfare systems and public services.

Corbyn mentioned the recent Labour campaign posters which proudly stated how many people the government had deported.

He said: “I think the Labour strategy is fundamentally wrong. They’re buying into the agenda set by Farage and Reform, using similar language on immigration.

“I mean, this week putting out a poster proudly saying how many people they’ve deported, and not doing anything fundamental about issues such as two-child benefit cap, the winter fuel allowance, disability benefits.

He continued: “What Farage does is very clever. He says he’s in favour of public ownership of water, he says he’s in favour of workers’ rights, but instead votes against them, then at the same time tries to use the image of desperate people seeking asylum as the cause of all of our social problems.”

The independent MP urged his former party to oppose the “very dangerous cocktail” Farage has put together.

You can watch what he had to say below.

“It’s a very dangerous cocktail that Farage has put together and it should be opposed”



Former Labour Leader @jeremycorbyn criticises Labour for ‘buying into the agenda’ set by @Nigel_Farage and @reformparty_uk#Peston pic.twitter.com/LZlxhidvvk — Peston (@itvpeston) February 12, 2025

Last week, some Labour MPs set up a parliamentary group to “bring down” the rising threat of Reform UK, amid growing concern about the rise of the populist party.

The group aims to coordinate the political messages and strategies for MPs challenged most strongly by Reform and they have already urged government ministers to “shout more loudly” against the party.

